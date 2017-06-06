TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Frameworx, Inc., a Daiwa House Group company, which develops distribution systems (headquartered in Shizuoka prefecture, president: Jun'ichi Akiba) and YRP Ubiquitous Networking Laboratory (Located in Tokyo and Kanagawa, directed by Ken Sakamura, Dean of Information Networking for Innovation and Design (INIAD) at Toyo University) will hold a second annual contest, "Next Generation Logistics Open Data Contest."

The official entry period is from Friday, April 28, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The results of the contest will be announced and an awards ceremony will be held in November 2017.

The awards will total five million Japanese Yen, the contest will solicit new proposals for applications, web services, reports, and "gadgets" in several categories of logistics essential in an era when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used by developers, researchers, students, and others.

Frameworx is working to streamline the operation of robots transferring goods inside warehouses as well as the dispatching of trucks using AI in order to solve the chronic issues in the logistics sector, such as man-power shortages and fierce competition in the industry. The data for distribution, warehouses, HEMS (Home Energy Management System), and census data is released as open data. New proposals for logistics that takes advantage of information communication technology (such as AI) are widely sought.

Complete 2017 contest entry information and details (in English) can be found at: http://contest.frameworxopendata.jp/index-e.html

To review the 2016 contest winning entries, please go to: http://contest.frameworxopendata.jp/award-2016-e.html

2017 Next Generation Logistics Open Data Contest Overview

Schedule

Entry period: Friday, April 28, 2017 through Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Awards ceremony: November 2017 (Tentative)

Submissions

The contest calls for submissions (applications, web services, and gadgets) that use the data about distribution, warehouses, HEMS, and census data provided by Frameworx. Study reports are called for in the "Study Category."

Contest Categories

The contest calls for applications, web services, gadgets, and study reports in the following three categories:

* Business Category

Useful applications for logistics tasks (planning of shipping goods from warehouses, transportation and delivery by trucks, setting up logistics centers, etc.) are solicited.

* AI Category

Applications that use Artificial Intelligence and/or machine learning that utilize released open data are solicited.

* Study Category

Study reports on economy, transportation, and related fields of interest, based on the data regarding distribution, warehouses, HEMS, census, and applications that are useful for conducting such studies are solicited.

Winner Selection

Winners will be selected by the following judges:

Chief Judge: Ken Sakamura (Dean of INIAD, Toyo University)

* Jun'ichi Akiba (President of Frameworx, Inc.)

* Osamu Ogasawara (Fellow of SAKURA Internet Inc.)

* Tatsuya Urakawa (Managing Executive Officer, Sales Department, General Construction Division, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.)

Prizes

Total amount of the prizes will be five million Japanese Yen.

* First Prize: Two million Japanese Yen

* Second Prizes: 500,000 Japanese Yen each (4 winners)

* Honorable Mentions: 100,000 Japanese Yen each (10 winners)

Open Data to Be Released

The following data related to the logistic systems of Frameworx will be released to those who register as a contestant.

* How to use the data is now published in "Frameworx Logistics Next Generation Open Data Contest Developers Site"

* Logistics data

The record acquired from digital tachometers from the delivery trucks of Daiwa Logistics Co., Ltd. and Hacobu Co., Ltd., will be released. The data is updated weekly during the contest period, including information on the positions of the delivery trucks.

* Warehouse data

Real shipping data from warehouses of online retailers of cosmetics and shoes, including the data from the warehouse management system "iWMS" (packaged system solution of Frameworx) will be released.

* HEMS data

Data owned by Daiwa House such as the electricity, gas, and water usage of families in individual houses will be released. No personal data that can identify an individual is included.

* Census data

Eighteen types of statistics data, shown in map meshes, will be released. The data includes population by gender and age, population of over 15 years old, by gender and marital status, type of households, number of households (with a particular number of members), etc.

Eligibility

* Those who agree to the Application Rules.

* Any party, including individuals, groups and corporations.

* There are no restrictions on nationality, age, resident area, etc. Minor applicants must obtain the permission of their guardian.

* Single parties (including a group, and/or a corporation) may submit two or more applications. A contestant may belong to two or more application groups.

Application Rules

* The open data from Frameworx shall be used.

* The submission to the contest must be released to the public free of charge. (Details of the application method and how to make the submission accessible to the public will be announced on the contest website.)

URL

http://contest.frameworxopendata.jp/index-e.html

Organizer: Frameworx, Inc., a Daiwa House Group company

Co-sponsor: YRP Ubiquitous Networking Laboratory

Special Cooperation: Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Cooperation: INIAD collaboration Hub for University and Business (cHUB), Toyo University

Supporting Organizations: Daiwa Logistics Co., Ltd. / Microbase Inc. / Hacobu Co., Ltd. / Luxembourg Trade and Investment Office in Japan

The Japanese announcement and registration is at the following contest website.

http://contest.frameworxopendata.jp/index.html

About Frameworx, Inc.

Frameworx, Inc., a Daiwa House Group company, specializes in the logistics, and provides ICT services and consulting services based on the self-developed Warehouse Management System (WMS). Currently, it aims to solve the issues the logistics industry faces such as efficient delivery and manpower-saving by utilizing the latest ICT including AI in various manners.

URL: http://www.daiwahousegroup.com/frameworx/

About YRP Ubiquitous Networking Laboratory

YRP Ubiquitous Networking Laboratory (UNL) promotes research and development in ubiquitous computing and the IoT (Internet of Things) technology, in which many objects in our surroundings are embedded with small computer nodes with sensors and actuators that communicate with each other and operate in a cooperative manner to offer sophisticated services to human users. URL: http://www.ubin.jp/

About Information Networking for Innovation and Design (INIAD), Toyo University

INIAD fosters human resources who can create new services and objects cooperating with others in different fields with computer science at the core. It provides four courses; Information Networking Computer Science & Engineering, Information Networking Digital Design, Information Networking Business Innovation and Information Networking Social Infrastructure. In the first year, all students learn the basis of computer science including programming and communication skill. The third-year students acquire collaboration skills through team hands-on practices that span courses. URL: http://www.iniad.org/

About INIAD cHUB

INIAD cHUB promotes cooperation between INIAD, Toyo University and the outside world. With a view to cooperation with government and non-profit organizations, it aims to collaborate with for profit and/or non-profit "businesses" in many socially important business activities, such as services and activities for an open movement approach. It is referred to not as the usual simple phrase of "industry" in general "industry-university cooperation" but as a "collaboration Hub for both University and Business."

For general inquiries about the contest, please contact the following:



Secretariat for Frameworx Next Generation Logistics Open Data Contest

YRP Ubiquitous Networking Laboratory

E-mail: support@frameworxopendata.jp



Press contact for this press release

YRP Ubiquitous Networking Laboratory

Contacts: Mr. Kashiwa, and Mr. Bessho

Phone: +81-3-5437-2270

E-mail: press@ubin.jp