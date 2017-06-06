First-time exhibitors debut at Medtec China, Siemens PLM and FDA support onsite conference

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Medtec China has been dedicating to serving as a high quality community for medical device R&D and production technology field, and providing innumerable ideas and possibilities for the development of China's local medical device manufacturers and support for multinational medical device manufacturers to set up production and R&D bases in China since the first show in 2005. Therefore, Medtec China attracts many new suppliers to debut in Medtec china unceasingly, provides new technologies, solutions and products tovisitors and makes a great industry feast for people who are working in medical device industry.

First-time exhibitors debut at Medtec China, new technologies and production optimize Medical device

20-22 September, Medtec 2017 will gather more than 300 exhibitors from 23 regions and countries of the world in shanghai, includingregular exhibitors like 3M, Covestro, Eastman, Zeus, Clariant, Indo-US MIM, Leedon, and Maider. Many first-time exhibitors are also debuting at Medtec China with their cutting-edge production and technologies to provide various choices for our visitors.

Founded in 1920, Kahle Automation is the world-wide leader in designing, building and implementing automation systems for medical, pharmaceutical and healthcare device companies. With 120,000 man-hours dedicated to design every year and the most comprehensive portfolio of machinery in the industry, they create systems that process, inspect, test and package all types of products.

ANV Laser Industries Ltd. specializes in precision laser cutting, laser welding and advanced thermal and chemical treatments. Their services are performed on all possible geometries, on both tubes and plates.

Sato Group is a well-known enterprise in the field of high-tech components in Japan. The company takes advanced ultrasonic welding technology to realize the seamless dissolution of medical components.

DELTA focus on high precision small parts machining, especially axis/micro hole/hydraulic parts. Currently DELTA supplies contract manufacturing service for minimally invasive medical devices industry. Specific products are endoscope camera module (lens holder, lens barrel, lattice ring, micro diaphragm piece); minimally invasive special needle positioning hook, elastic alloy wire woven mold etc. Delta also has ISO/TS16949 quality system, with more than 10 years of precision machining experience.

Siemens lecture Hall first Open, FDA officer keynotes at onsite conference

Siemens PLM Software, a business unit of Siemens Digital Factory Division, is a leading global provider of software, systems and services in the areas of managing the product lifecycle (PLM, Product Lifecycle Management) and management of industrial operations (MOM, Manufacturing Operations Management). Last year it sponsored MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2016: Technology Track, this year it shows up not only as a conference sponsor but also an exhibitor. They will talk about Digital Enterprise for Medical Device in Siemens lecture Hall. Besides, as FDA's one of the most important programs in China, Medtec China2017 successfully invited an experienced FDA officer to share opinion about MDSAP and QMS Improvement. To get precious opportunity to consult FDA officer, click here to register as visitor now.

