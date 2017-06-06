Research and Markets - Global Mobile Wallets 2017 - Competitors and Market Opportunities - Apple Pay, Samsung Pay & Android Pay

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New payment options such as mobile wallets are the result of rapid growth globally of mobile payments. As detailed in the report, even though Apple and Google chose the USA for the initial launch of Apple Pay and Android Pay, respectively, more consumers in the Asia-Pacific region have adapted the use of wallets than in North America and Europe. Samsung Pay, another major wallet provider, was introduced in South Korea slightly ahead of the U.S. launch. Surveys cited in the report show that smartphone owners in emerging markets are more disposed to future use of mobile wallets than mobile users in some advanced economies.



The report provides details on the geographic spread of the three Pays, their main service features, plus some of the leading partnerships with merchants, banks and card networks that support these mobile payment solutions. Charts showing the usage rates and supported features facilitate comparison of the three wallets.



Key Questions Answered



- What is the size of the global mobile payments market and how does it break down into remote and proximity payments?

- What is the forecast for mobile payments growth through 2020?

- How many people are using mobile wallets and how does this penetration differ by region and country?

- Which mobile wallet services lead in various countries worldwide according to consumer surveys?

- How do the services of Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay compare to each other in terms of features, geographical coverage and usage rates?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Mobile Payment And Mobile Wallet Market Information



- Mobile Payments Share of Total Consumer Card Payments, in %, 2016fe & 2021f

- Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2014 & 2020f

- Proximity Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2014 & 2019f

- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2014 - 2019f

- Mobile and Wearable Contactless Payments, in USD billion, 2015 & 2018f

- Payment Volume of Digital Wallets Compared to Closed Loop Cards/Mobile Apps, Mobile Money, and Virtual

- Currencies, by Lower Range and Higher Range, in USD billion, 2014

- Breakdown of Mobile Payments by Usage Case, by Europe and North America, 2016e

- Mobile Payment Usage In-Store and Online, in % of Respondents, by Generation, 2015

- Perception of Security of Mobile Payments, in % of Respondents, by Generations, 2015

- Number of Active Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2015 & 2023f

- Products and Services Paid for via Mobile Wallet, in % of Mobile Shoppers Who Paid with Mobile Wallet, August 2016

- Share of Mobile Shoppers Paying with Mobile Wallets, by Selected Regions, in %, August 2016

- Share of Mobile Shoppers Paying with Mobile Wallets, by Selected Countries, in %, August 2016

- Probability of Using Mobile Wallets, in % of Smartphone Owners, by Selected Countries, July 2016



3. Rankings Of Mobile Payment Services And Mobile Wallets In Selected Countries



- Number of Active Users of Selected Mobile Payment Services in China, in millions, Q4 2015

- Overview of Four Selected Mobile Payment Services in South Korea, incl. Provider, Launch Date and Number of Users, June 2016

- Top 3 Mobile Wallet Apps, by Penetration in India, in % of Mobile Payment App Users, and Average Time Spent Per

- User Per Month, in minutes, December 2015 & April 2016

- Digital Wallets Used in the USA, in % of Internet Users, August 2016

- Mobile Payment Apps Used in Canada, in % of Mobile Payments Users, by Gender, Generation and Total, April 2016

- Brands Most Trusted by Consumers in the UK for Delivering a Smartphone Wallet App, in % of Smartphone Owners, September 2015, February 2016, June 2016

- Awareness of Mobile Payment Providers in Germany, incl. Mobile Wallets, in % of Adults, January 2016

- Mobile Payment Apps Installed in Spain, in % of Mobile Payment App Users, July 2016



4. Profiles Of Apple Pay, Android Pay And Samsung Pay

4.1. Overview And Comparison

4.2. Apple Pay Profile

4.3. Samsung Pay Profile

4.4. Android Pay Profile



