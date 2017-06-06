MediaMath Announces New $175 Million Credit Facility, Led By Goldman Sachs, with Santander Bank, to Continue Rapid Growth and Industry Leadership

NEW YORK, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, the leading independent programmatic company for marketers, today announced a new $175 million senior secured credit facility, led by Goldman Sachs, in partnership with Santander Bank. MediaMath will use this new line of credit to refinance existing debt facilities and fund its ongoing growth objectives.

Joe Zawadzki, Chairman and CEO of MediaMath, said: "We're thrilled to work with Goldman Sachs and Santander, who are equally ambitious to support the growing scale of our business today, and motivated to support the needs of a reimagined and increasingly sophisticated supply chain in the future."

Akin Bay Company LLC, a New York based investment bank, acted as the sole placement agent and debt advisor to MediaMath for the financing.

About MediaMath

MediaMath's technology and services help brands and their agencies drive business outcomes through programmatic marketing. We believe that good advertising is customer-centric, delivering relevant and meaningful marketing experiences across channels, formats and devices. Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that buy, optimize and report in real time, our platform gives sophisticated marketers access to first-, second- and third-party data and trillions of digital impressions across every media channel. Clients are supported by solutions and services experts that make it simple to activate our technology. Since launching the first Demand Side Platform (DSP) in 2007, MediaMath has grown to a global company of nearly 700 employees in 15 locations in every region of the world. MediaMath's clients include all major holding companies and operating agencies as well as leading brands across top verticals.

Press Contact:

Ashley Waters

Email: awaters@pancomm.com

Phone: +1-617-502-4322

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140422/77010