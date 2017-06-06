Esports Market Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2021, Says a New Research Report at MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This latest report "Global Esports Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)", provides analysis of the global esports market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by viewers, by segments, by region, etc. The report also includes the esports market analysis of the following regions: North America, Asia and Europe.

Company Coverage of Esports Market: Activision Blizzard, Valve, Nintendo & Riot Games

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global esports market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Valve, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo and Riot Games are some of the key players operating in the global esports market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Global esports market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2017-2021. Global esports market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, large prize events, increasing esports popularity among youngsters, hypnotic gaming experience: VR market etc. Still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, weakness in smartphone games, games containing violent contents, net neutrality etc. Few trends of the market are social media providing live video platform, inclusion of esports in Asian games, expanding esports focused games etc.

Esports is a short form of electronic sports and is a subsection of sports market. In esports people play in tournaments which are played on electronic systems, particularly video games. Esports tournament can be of single combat or multiplayer video game, mainly played between professional players.

The esports games generally falls into four types of genre based games namely; fighting games, first person shooter, real time strategy and multiple online battle arena games. Esports video games are designed on the basis of the platform on which the game is to be played: online, spectator mode or local area network.

Esports is a big platform for players on international level. And as the level of tournament rises, the number of media covering the event increases like television, internet live streaming, news reporting and print media coverage. Esports are of different formats with various sub types. For e.g. match types (best of 1, best of 2, best of 3); Group stages (Round robin, Double round robin, Swiss seeding) and Knockout stages (Single/Double elimination bracket).

