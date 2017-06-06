Transparent Display Market - The Disruptive Technology Expecting 60% CAGR With Cost and Other Constraints Addressed by 2023: Occams Business Research & Consulting

INDORE, India, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The growing applications of transparent displays in various areas such as mobile displays, wearable computing, retail, automotive and so on, the global transparent display market is expected to demonstrate a tremendous growth of around 60% through 2023. However, commercialization of transparent smartphones is expected to be the primary growth opportunity for the market. Currently, companies such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, LG, Vivo, have been launching prototypes of their transparent smart phones, these phones are expected to be commercialized by 2020. This is expected to give a tremendous boost in the OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display technology. In November 2015, LG Display announced that the company is likely to invest around $1.64 billion (KRW 1.84 trillion) for the manufacturing of OLED display that can be used in future products such as transparent and flexible displays including the large sized products such as transparent OLED TV. Currently, the global transparent display market is dominated by LCD display technology, due to use of LCD in majority of applications such as automotive, military, etc.

Rising popularity of transparent display among gaming industry

The ongoing innovation in display technology is a result of advent of augmented transparent display which is expected to drive the demand for transparent displays across the gaming industry. In 2016, Apple has been granted patent for transparent augmented reality that is expected to be used in mobile phone. According to company the next generation iPhone will have displays that can be stretched from one edge to another. The augmented reality based mobile phones enables to capture creatures in games, fight with aliens and many more. Currently, one of the finest examples of AR based mobile game is Pokemon Go. Furthermore, according to Sony, there are 5 games in pipeline to be launched by 2018 which are expected to be launched on IOS and android platforms. Hence, the growing demand for the AR based mobile games is attributing towards the increase in technological innovation i.e. augmented reality in transparent display technology is expected to enhance user gaming experience which can further drive the adoption of transparent display in gaming industry. According to the association for interactive entertainment, the global gaming industry is expected to generate revenue of around $118.6 billion by the end of 2019. According to entertainment software association, the total consumer spending on gaming industry in the U.S. was around $23.5 billion in 2015. Hence, the growing gaming industry in the U.S. will result in to high demand for transparent display in the U.S. Furthermore, according to the association for interactive entertainment; in 2016, UK consumer spending in gaming industry was around $5.55 billion (GBP 4.33 billion) which was around $5.48 billion (GBP 4.28 billion) in 2015. Moreover, the UK gaming industry is the6th largest in the global gaming industry. Also, the sale of VR gaming is valued at around $78.52 million (GBP 61.3 million) in 2016. Thus, the growing gaming industry in UK will increase the adoption of transparent display in UK market. Hence, the growing adoption of virtual and augmented reality will drive the adoption of transparent display.

Development in microelectronics and transparent sensors fuelling market growth

Transparent display is an emerging technology and is undergoing various innovations in terms of display quality, invisible circuitry and so on. These innovations are fuelling opportunities across the value chain. For example, the current prototypes of the transparent smart phone are not fully transparent as the internal circuit, memory cards, camera are visible. Thus, companies such as Polytron, Samsung and Apple are extensively engaged in research and development in these areas to make the phones fully transparent. The breakthrough in this field recently, is the ability of transparent electronics to combine with optoelectronics will result in significant outcomes for developing invisible circuitry that is creating opportunity for transparent electrochromic glass, transparent lighting, etc. Moreover, sensor companies are manufacturing sensors that could detect transparent objects using photonics.

In May 2017, CrucialTec has granted patent for in display transparent sensor. The sensor system permits in-display finger print scanning on various devices such as smartphone, tablets, and others. In 2017, Royole a Shenzhen-based company is actively involved in the manufacturing of rollable display and transparent sensors that are to be used in transparent smartphones. The company has invested around $1.45 billion in 2017 for expanding the production base. In 2016, LG display invested around $1.64 for the development of new transparent display technology. On November 2016, Royale also received around $74 million from Warmsun holding Group for the development of transparent technology. Hence, all such strategic moves by the players market will give tremendous growth to the global transparent display market.

