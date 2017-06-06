Spectro Scientific is pleased to announce a joint first place finish with Airbus Helicopters in a vote ranking contestants at the 2017 HeliOffshore Conference and Annual General Meeting in Budapest, Hungary on May 14, 2017.

Spectro Scientific announces a joint first place finish with Airbus Helicopters in a vote ranking contestants at the 2017 HeliOffshore Conference. Spectro Scientific presented their Q5800 Expeditionary Fluid Analysis System (EFAS), a 33 pound, battery-operated, man-portable lubrication analysis lab that provides comprehensive results in 10 minutes on a flight line or in a maintenance shop. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year's Shark Tank Innovation competition focused on solutions for Reliability and Resilience in the offshore helicopter industry. Spectro Scientific presented their Q5800 Expeditionary Fluid Analysis System (EFAS), a 33 pound, battery-operated, man-portable lubrication analysis lab that provides comprehensive results in 10 minutes on a flight line or in a maintenance shop.

Spectro Scientific originally developed the Q5800 under contract with the US Military to analyze lubrication oil and hydraulic fluids for maintenance and reliability improvements in aerospace, ground vehicles and auxiliary equipment. The Q5800 provides detection capability for early stage mechanical failure in oil wetted systems. The system is typically operated by a line mechanic, delivering test results and maintenance recommendations in less than 10 minutes via a computerized expert system.

"Our technology has successfully improved reliability and reduced maintenance costs in military applications over the past several years," said Bob Wopperer, VP of Business Development for Spectro Scientific. "We are pleased to bring the benefits of this advanced technology to the commercial aerospace market, where it can help improve reliability and safety across the fleet."

HeliOffshore is the global, safety-focused association for the offshore helicopter industry. Through collaboration with and between members, HeliOffshore is delivering an industry-wide safety program that is enhancing safety, worldwide.

