Mojo Networks, a pioneer in Cognitive WiFi™, has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006079/en/

Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Their place among North America's tech elite has been chosen by Red Herring's editorial team, during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.

For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years-but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2017.

"Mojo Networks fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," added Vieux.

According to Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo Networks, "The team at Mojo is thrilled by the recognition and the validation of our strategy. We're disrupting the WiFi industry with the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and open standards."

Mojo Networks will present at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference in Los Angeles, held June 12-14, 2017. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of June 14 at the event.

About Mojo Networks, Inc.

At Mojo, we're shaking up the Enterprise WiFi industry. We know that customers are ready for a modern WiFi network that doesn't rely on outdated controllers and proprietary hardware. Our cloud-managed WiFi solution is based on a radical vision for creating networks that reach new heights in performance, security, scalability, and ease-of-use. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Mojo Networks delivers brilliant WiFi to many of the world's top brands and highest levels of government. Learn more about our vision and products at www.mojonetworks.com.

Mojo and Mojo Networks are registered trademarks of Mojo Networks, Inc. All third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

