Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market by Category, Type, Application Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The fruit vegetable ingredients market has grown rapidly in the last few years and is projected to reach a value of USD 216.03 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The primary factor driving the fruit vegetable ingredients market is the increasing demand of fruit vegetable ingredients in diverse industries. Also, factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, R&D and innovations to strengthen the fruit vegetable ingredients market, increasing demand for natural ingredients due to increasing consumer awareness, increasing demand for snacks convenience food and beverage products due to changing consumer preferences, and health benefits of fruit vegetable ingredients result in the growth of the fruit vegetable ingredients market. Factors such as stringent food safety legislations and seasonal variations in the supply of raw materials are restraining the growth of the fruit vegetable ingredients market.

On the basis of application, the fruit vegetable ingredients market is segmented into beverages, confectionery, RTE products, bakery, soups and sauces, dairy products, and other industries which include dips, spreads, dressings, toppings, and puddings. Beverages dominated the fruit vegetable ingredients market, by application. The market for fruit vegetable ingredients for application in beverages is driven by health-conscious consumers who prefer natural ingredients in their diets. Furthermore, a trend toward healthier beverage choices by consumers has caused the dairy industry to include fruit vegetable ingredients in their offerings.

Europe dominated the global fruit vegetable ingredients market in 2015. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2016 to 2021. The markets are growing in China and India due to the increasing disposable income of the people, growing urban population, abundance of human capital, changing lifestyle along with evolving consumers' eating habits, and increased opportunities in developing countries making way for profitable returns.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Fruit Vegetable Ingredients Market, By Type

8 Fruit Vegetable Ingredients Market, By Application

9 Fruit Vegetable Ingredients Market, By Category

10 Fruit Vegetable Ingredients Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Agrana Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Diana Group S.A.S.

Döhler

Kerry Group PLC

Olam International Ltd.

SVZ International B.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sensoryeffects Ingredient Solutions

Sunopta, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xd76vw/fruit_and.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006083/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Fruit and Vegetables, Food Ingredients