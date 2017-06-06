NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ("We") (OTC PINK: LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced its reporting on select monthly trends measured in developed and developing markets for non-subscription Over-the-Top services, as compiled by the Company's proprietary measurement services for the months of April and May.

PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world.

Periodically we look at international results to measure adoption rates of Over-the-Top ("OTT") services throughout populations worldwide. Digital video and audio represent a low barrier to entry for consumers in any market due to the need for only a reliable broadband connection and an internet-connected device, such as a smartphone or laptop, required for adoption.

Usage rates by country are an important gauge of both overall digital media adoption and the growing demand for American media in international markets and can serve to guide investment decisions for both the Media and Information Technology Industries.

Much of the engagement data for non-subscription Over-the-Top (OTT) video usage covering the month of May became available this week. Data cited here includes monthly usage for May compared to the prior month for the United States, Canada, India, Brazil, and Australia. Among our initial observations we present the following:

Unsurprisingly, the United States was the largest market for overall usage of non-subscription OTT services for the countries reported on during the period. We observed just over 23 million hours of video consumption in this market - representing an 8.6% increase from the month-ago period. Usage rates in the Canadian market were observed at 3.2 million hours of video consumption over the period which is marginally higher than the United States market on a per capita basis, although not taken as statistically significant for this report. Both countries are deemed to be developed markets, and we attribute the modest growth in OTT usage to this fact. Canada remains slightly ahead of the United States in broadband penetration across the country's population, and we conclude that the slightly higher rates of OTT usage observed on a per capita basis are likely due to this fact.





The month-over-month growth rate in India at 12.2% represents the largest increase in non-subscription OTT video consumption of the countries measured over the period. Given the rapid development of the Indian economy and increases in the number of middle-class families, we interpret the monthly growth in OTT usage to the impressive broadband adoption and smartphone usage coinciding with the increases in living standards and wealth throughout the population.





Growth in Brazil exists but falls short of growth rates in the North American (i.e., USA and Canada) countries reported on as well as fellow BRIC member India. Follow-up studies expanding on the scope of this report are required to determine the exact cause, although both negative political and economic pressures could be dampening the quality of life for local populations, including the adoption of broadband services and smartphones. Two categories that may be deemed discretionary spending in markets of the developing world.





Non-subscription OTT usage in Australia was the highest on a per capita basis of the countries reported on. Australia is the second-ranked country in the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), a composite score of countries factoring in life expectancy, education, and income. Empirically speaking, these three inputs are highly correlated to a populations' ability to adopt broadband services and internet connected devices, and therefore will strongly dictate the usage of Over-the-Top services. The per capita usage in Australia was measured to be 40x and 2x the rates in the Indian and United States market, respectively. Defining Australia as a fully developed market, we conclude that the Indian market represents by-far the largest growth opportunity for digital media and OTT services, while the United States market still has additional latency and room to grow.

----------------------------------------------- Country April* May* % Change ----------------------------------------------- USA 21,273,029 23,290,331 8.7% Canada 2,886,929 3,237,038 10.8% Australia 3,177,151 3,278,943 3.1% India 3,576,382 4,073,526 12.2% Brazil 6,091,918 6,591,599 7.6% -----------------------------------------------

*Cumulative Non-subscription OTT Video Hours

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

