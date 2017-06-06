The Polish solar module manufacturer equipped its factory with a Matrix Assembly System MAS3.8 from the Swiss manufacturer Meyer Burger, with two STR2000 stringers and the NG3622 XLCP laminator.

Bruk-Bet Solar, a PV module manufacturer based in Tarnow, southern Poland, announced it has increased its annual production capacity from 30 MW to 120 MW.

The company said the new production line installed at the facility will manufacture both standard and glass-glass modules with PERC cells. Bruk-Bet Solar bought the Matrix Assembly System MAS3.8 from the Swiss manufacturer Meyer ...

