EQS-News: The European Investment Trust (EUT) / Key word(s): Study Edison issues review on The European Investment Trust (EUT) 06-Jun-2017 / 14:40 GMT/BST London, UK, 6 June 2017 *Edison issues review on The European Investment Trust (EUT)* The European Investment Trust (EUT) aims to generate long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of European equities. Since August 2016, EUT has been managed by Craig Armour, who follows the disciplined Edinburgh Partners valuation-driven investment process, aiming to buy stocks that are trading on a five-year P/E multiple (Y5 P/E) of less than 11x. The manager is currently more cautious on the outlook for continental European equities as EUT's portfolio Y5 P/E is towards the high end of its 7x to 11x long-term historical range. As a result, EUT is currently ungeared and Armour is not planning to increase cyclical exposure in the near term. Near-term investment performance has improved versus the peer group and the benchmark, and EUT has increased or maintained its ordinary annual dividends since 2009. EUT's current 11.8% share price discount to cum-income NAV is more towards the lower end of the last 12-month range of 8.9% to 18.1%. It compares to the averages of the last one, three and five years of 14.1%, 9.8% and 11.2%, respectively. There has been a noticeable narrowing of the discount since December 2016 and there is potential for it to narrow further if investment performance continues to improve or there is higher demand for European equities. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720 Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519 investmentrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 580747 06-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b66814c48bb6068a2b9d12fbdef16b62&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=580747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 06, 2017 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)