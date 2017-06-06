LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- For the second consecutive year, Marketing Maven has been recognized as a top 100 public relations agency in the United States based on 2016 billings. O'Dwyer's PR, a trusted industry insider magazine responsible for the latest news and information about PR firms, PR professionals, and media corporations has verified the agency rankings based on confirmation from outside CPAs.

Independently owned, Marketing Maven had another strong year, managing successful campaigns for clients across multiple practices and disciplines. The bicoastal agency has been ranked 95th in the nation on O'Dwyer's' list of top agencies for 2016 -- a three-spot increase from 2015. Marketing Maven also experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth with a 13.2% increase in billings over the year prior.

In total, Marketing Maven's performance over the past year has led O'Dwyer's to rank them as:

95th in the nation in terms of net fees

9th overall in Los Angeles

13th in the nation in Sports & Leisure

17th in the nation in Beauty & Fashion

18th in the nation in Home Furnishings

25th in the nation in Travel & Economic Development

28th in the nation in Environment & Public Affairs

39th in the nation in Professional Services

39th in the nation in Food & Beverage

42nd in the nation in Technology

48th in the nation in Finance

56th in the nation in Healthcare





"Marketing Maven is thrilled to be recognized by O'Dwyer's as one of the top public relations agencies in the nation for the second year running," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and president of Marketing Maven. "I'm proud of everyone at the agency, all of whom have continued to push boundaries in our industry. Our team is constantly working to ensure that our operations are always as efficient as possible -- over the past year we've placed an emphasis on embracing new tools and technologies in order to quickly master the ever-changing world of digital marketing content."

Marketing Maven maintains offices in New York and Los Angeles, enabling the agency to efficiently service clients across the country. Their national reach, dedicated team of traditional, digital, and social media professionals, and emphasis on metrics and ROI, has enabled Marketing Maven to continue their upward trajectory for the second consecutive year.

"Marketing Maven started off as a boutique agency specializing in direct response marketing. Now, for the second year in a row, the agency has been ranked as one of the top in the country -- our consistent growth is a testament to everybody's hard work over the year prior," said Carnett. Our team has always maintained an emphasis on metrics, maximizing ROI, producing quality work, and culture. We've found quite a bit of success with that formula over the past year, having overseen successful campaigns for a multitude of clients in addition to bringing in significant new business. I can speak for everybody at Marketing Maven when I say we're extremely proud of what we've accomplished thus far, and we're even more excited to see what the future holds."

About O'Dwyer's PR

O'Dwyer's PR provides the latest news and information about PR firms, PR professionals, media, corporations, legal issues, jobs and technology. Each year, O'Dwyer's ranks applicant public relations firms nationally based on their audited, annual net billings.

About Marketing Maven

Marketing Maven is an integrated LA marketing firm with offices in New York focusing on public relations, Hispanic marketing and social media content and advertising. Their services aid national marketing campaigns and product launches with reputation management, organic SEO tracking, competitive analysis reports and online product reviews to help increase revenue. To learn more, please visit MarketingMaven.com.

