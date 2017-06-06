HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Verdantix, the independent research and consulting firm, today released an in-depth report on iOFFICE's newest solution set: Hummingbird. The report states that Hummingbird apps are "built around the needs of employees, providing them with the applications to effectively use the workplace" and "draws its power from a very slick user interface." The report was the result of research, interviews and a live product demonstration to key analysts at Verdantix.

Launched last month as the first ever employee-centric IWMS solution, iOFFICE Hummingbird leverages its proprietary REST API and plug-ins to effortlessly connect to any IWMS or CAFM platform and other IT, HR, FM, or ERP systems already in place. Rather than "rip and replace," Hummingbird offers an elegant and user-friendly way to add critical activity-based work functions to find, request, use and reserve the spaces, information, people and events they need every day.

"What's striking about iOFFICE Hummingbird is its speed, ease of use," said Susan Clarke, senior analyst at Verdantix. "That level of responsiveness and usability means the app is more than fit for the purpose to enable much greater employee engagement."

According to the Verdantix report, iOFFICE Hummingbird is responding to a new wave of interest in occupant engagement and is ideally suited to firms looking to transform legacy IWMS solutions with an employee-focused interface, those seeking to balance out cost-oriented management strategies as well as managed and co-working spaces wanting to differentiate themselves with sleek, cool mobile technologies and self-service tools to access services and spaces easily from any mobile device.

In addition, Verdantix analysts noted that in addition to the set of employee-facing apps, Hummingbird gives real estate and facilities managers a business intelligence (BI) module and dashboard to help them better room and resource utilization and how employees are moving around the workplace. This "infinite loop" that can include sensor and IoT technologies offer important insights into today's digital workplace.

For a Hummingbird demo or to obtain a copy of the June 2017 Verdantix report titled, "iOFFICE Hummingbird Applications Provide An Employee-Centric Layer For IWMS" visit: http://bit.ly/HummingbirdVerdantix

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations. We have expertise in environment, health, safety and quality, as well as energy, real estate, facilities and maintenance.

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, CRE, and facilities leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The Marketplace is a growing network of selected workplace-related SaaS application partners offering energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE platform to unify, collect and analyze data from critical workplace applications. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Sephora, Sodexo, SPX, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit www.iOFFICEcorp.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE.

Media Contact:

Bethany Morris

Emerging Media

(432) 553-8747

bethany@emergingmediapr.com



