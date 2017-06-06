

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - In a unanimous vote, the Senate approved a resolution on Monday that includes language calling on President Donald Trump to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



The Senate voted 90 to zero on the resolution to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem following the Six Day War. Ten Senators, including five Democrats and five Republicans, did not vote.



The resolution includes a provision calling on the president to abide by a Clinton-era law calling for the embassy to be moved to Jerusalem.



The 1995 law allows the president to issue six-month waivers of the move, and Trump became the latest chief executive to issue such a waiver last week.



Trump promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem during the presidential campaign but delayed the move last Thursday.



A White House statement said Trump made the decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who both claim Jerusalem as their capital.



'But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when,' the White House said.



Ahead of the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said passage of the resolution would serve as yet another indication of the U.S. commitment to standing by its Israeli friends.



