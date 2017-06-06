Pokkén Tournament DX joins the ARMS and Splatoon 2 games with its own invitational tournament at E3 2017. This third Nintendo Switch game will complete the triad of social, competitive games in action at Nintendo's booth next week at the E3 video game trade show in Los Angeles. Fans around the world can watch all the tournament action, as well as Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3, by visiting http://e3.nintendo.com, or by watching on Nintendo's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here's a handy schedule of events for the week:

Tournaments

Name: 2017 Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT*

Details: For the first time ever, competitors from four different global regions will compete for world dominance in Splatoon 2. The four-person teams from the United States, Japan, Europe and Australia/New Zealand defeated their local rivals and gained the chance to take on competitors at E3.

Format: Teams will battle in a round-robin Turf War tournament that will decide seeding for the next round. All teams will play one another and get a chance to scope out their opponents' strengths and weaknesses. In the next round, teams will battle in the game's Ranked Battle modes, in addition to Turf War. The semifinal stage will be a best-of-five battle, while the championship will be best-of-seven.

Prize: The winning team will win global bragging rights and its members will have their names engraved on a sweet Splatoon 2 trophy.

Casters: Jordan Kent, Ashley Esqueda and Nintendo of America's Eric Smith

Name: 2017 Pokkén Tournament DX Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT*

Competitors: Eight YouTube and Twitch stars

Format: Crew battle with four teams and two players per team. Random draft order. The first person in each crew must choose one of the new characters; the other person can choose one of the original characters.

Prize: Winners will each receive a Pokkén Tournament DX art piece signed by Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, and members of the development team.

Casters: Jordan Kent, D1 and VikkiKitty

Name: 2017 ARMS Open Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT*

Competitors: Four professional competitive fighting game players (Alex "CaliPower" Valle, Kelsy "SuperGirlKels" Medeiros, Daniel "Tafokints" Lee and Marie-Laure "Kayane" Norindr) will take on four E3 attendees who rise to the top by competing in Nintendo's booth.

Format: Single-elimination

Prize: The coveted 2017 ARMS Open Invitational Belt

Casters: Jordan Kent, D1 and VikkiKitty

Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3

What: Members of Nintendo's Treehouse will once again delve into the details of the Nintendo Switch console and games for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, including Super Mario Odyssey and Pokkén Tournament DX. Viewers will get an in-depth look at gameplay and hear behind-the-scenes details about Nintendo's lineup for E3.

When: On Tuesday, June 13, the show starts right after the Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 presentation about 9:30 a.m. PT. On Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, the show starts about 10 a.m. PT.*

Who: Treehouse members, as well as developers and other game experts, including Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company. Ishihara and development team members will talk about the upcoming Pokkén Tournament DX game for Nintendo Switch.

*Times subject to change

