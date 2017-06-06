

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said that its shareholders have rejected Greenlight's proposal to create a dual-class common stock structure. The shareholders have elected all 11 of GM's Board nominees.



'On behalf of our Board and management, we appreciate the significant support of our shareholders as we continue to transform GM and increase the value of their investment,' said Mary T. Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Based on the preliminary results, all of the GM Board's director nominees were elected with between 84 and 99 percent of the votes cast and Greenlight's dual-class common stock proposal was defeated with more than 91 percent of the votes cast against the proposal, or 96 percent excluding Greenlight's shares.



GM's proposals to approve named executive officer compensation, to approve the GM 2017 short-term incentive plan, to approve the GM 2017 long-term incentive plan and to ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as GM's independent registered public accounting firm were all approved and a shareholder proposal to request an independent board chairman was rejected.



