Global Mobile Payment Methods Report 2017: Full Year 2016 to 2021 - Remote Mobile Payments Outpace In-Store - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" report to their offering.

Information from this report projects mobile payments to see a global increase. Their share of customer card payments is expected to double from 2016 to 2021. The majority of the mobile payment volume comes from remote online purchases, leaving mobile in-store purchases to make up a small one-digit percentage share from the total from areas like Europe and North America.



However, the value of in-store global mobile payment transactions has increased. Contactless payment user penetration amounts now to over one in three people of the banked population from select countries across the globe. Cited within the report "Global Mobile Payment Methods: Full Year 2016", mobile wallets have reached double digit rates of use from E-Commerce consumers in multiple countries such as China, the UK, and Australia.



Several surveys within the report refer to convenience as the top driving factor of increased mobile payment penetration. South Korea provides an example where mobile payments are highly valued due to convenience and quick processing speed. Nevertheless, payment security and personal data protection concerns still persist, deterring customers from making more mobile payments.



Key Questions Answered



- Which payment methods are used by global mobile shoppers the most?

- What is the share of remote vs. in-store mobile payments in Europe and North America?

- What are the top countries by mobile wallet usage?

- Which factors drive the mobile payment adoption?

- What are consumers' perceptions regarding the security of mobile payments?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Advanced Markets

3.1.1. Japan

3.1.2. South Korea

3.1.3. Australia

3.2. Emerging Markets

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Taiwan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. Thailand



4. Europe

4.1. Regional

4.2. Advanced Markets

4.2.1. UK

4.2.2 Germany

4.2.3. France

4.2.4. Spain

4.2.5. Italy

4.2.6. Netherlands

4.2.7. Sweden

4.2.8. Denmark

4.2.9. Belgium

4.3. Emerging Markets

4.3.1 Russia

4.3.2. Poland



5. North America

5.1. Regional

5.2. USA

5.3. Canada



6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico



7. Middle East

7.1. Regional

7.2. Nigeria

7.3. Kenya



Companies Mentioned



- Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

- Apple Inc.

- Google Inc.

- MasterCard Inc.

- Mobile Pay Inc.

- PagBrasil Ltda.

- PayPal Inc.

- Rakuten Edy Inc.

- Samsung Pay Inc.

- Starbucks Corp.

- Swish Inc.

- Tencent Holdings Ltd.

- Visa Inc.

- Wal-Mart Stores



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9t53nq/global_mobile

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716