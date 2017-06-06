NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Sinequa today announced that it was named a leader in "The Forrester Wave': Cognitive Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions, Q2 2017 1 ."

In this report, Forrester Research stated, "Sinequa's comprehensive NLP [natural language processing] is the path to cognitive understanding. Most search engine vendors start with indexing and then progress to content analytics. Not Sinequa. The company started with NLP because understanding both the search query and the content is the key to search relevancy and knowledge discovery." The Forrester report also noted, "Sinequa focuses on high-value search applications that are embedded into critical business processes in industries such as pharma research, aircraft maintenance, and financial services."

According to Forrester, "Cognitive Search is delivering the AI version of Enterprise Search ... The new generation of enterprise search solutions that employ AI technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to ingest, understand, organize, and query digital content from multiple data sources."

"We are pleased that Sinequa was named one of four leaders among nine vendors that made it in the Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions," said Alexandre Bilger, president and CEO at Sinequa. "As organizations seek out cognitive search solutions to help them ingest, search and analyze vast amounts of structured and unstructured enterprise data, many have chosen Sinequa to provide highly relevant and contextual information to their employees. In our view, the current Forrester report further empathizes the importance of having AI-powered search technologies at the heart of the digital workplace. We perceive our position in this report as a recognition of the value Sinequa brings to our customers."

The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search and Knowledge Discovery, Q2 2017 is available for download here: http://www.sinequa.com/forrester-wave-2017/

1 Forrester Research, Inc., "The Forrester Wave': Cognitive Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions, Q2 2017" by Mike Gualtieri with Srividya Sridharan and Emily Miller.

About Sinequa

Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.

Media Contact:

David Gibbs

Touchdown PR for Sinequa

Tel: +1 512 826 0754

dgibbs@touchdownpr.com