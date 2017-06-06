

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A young lady federal contractor has been arrested on suspicion of leaking top secret information on Russian attempt to hack the US election to a news organization.



FBI arrested Reality Leigh Winner, 25, shortly after the Intercept reported quoting a 'top secret NSA document' that Russian Military Intelligence executed a cyber attack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials a few days before the US presidential election in November.



The Intercept report comes at a time Trump administration is railing against leaks to the media, and Winner's arrest adds strength to the US intelligence agencies' accusation that the Kremlin tried to interfere in the election to ensure Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.



The Intercept didn't disclose who provided the top secret National Security Agency document, which analyzes intelligence very recently acquired by the agency about a months-long Russian intelligence cyber effort against elements of the U.S. election and voting infrastructure. The online news outlet claims that the report, dated May 5, 2017, is the most detailed U.S. government account of Russian interference in the election that has yet come to light.



While the document doesn't say the hacking had any effect on the election's outcome, it raises the possibility that 'Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results'.



According to the Intercept, the leaked document adds significant new detail to the picture that emerged from the unclassified intelligence assessment about Russian election meddling released by the Obama administration in January.



The assessment concluded with high confidence that the Kremlin ordered an extensive, multi-pronged propaganda effort 'to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.'



The report does not name the U.S. company against which Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate executed cyber espionage operations in August 2016.



The Justice Department announced Monday that FBI agents arrested Winner on June 3 from her home in Augusta, and that she was charged with removing classified material from a government facility in Georgia, and mailing it to a news outlet.



The complaint did not link the charges with the report, but US media says Winner is the alleged leaker of the document.



She is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation assigned to an NSA facility in Georgia since February, and has held a Top Secret clearance during that time.



