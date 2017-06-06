Global Optical Connectors Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Optical Connectors Market: Analysis By Type, By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - By Region" report to their offering.

Optical Connectors are gaining major traction on account of rising demand for data storage and data transfer, along with surging deployment of fiber optic cables in data centres and telecommunication industry. However, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design and high initial investment cost. Further, adoption of fiber optic solutions in applications such as medical, military and aerospace is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period.



In the recent years, many companies have been focussing on reducing the rising operational cost and network capacity. Additionally, the need for high data rate transmission has increased enormously over the last decade. As a result, the incorporation of optic fiber solutions across various industries is estimated to boost the market in the coming years.



The Board to Board connectors have been holding the majority market share, owing to its usability in a wide array of industries including automotive, telecom, military, oil and gas etc. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the total optical connectors market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, driven by increase in per capita expenditure on electronics coupled with growing market for data centres.



Scope of the Report



Optical Connectors Market



- By Type: Board to Board Optical Connector, Edge Card Optical Connector, Mid Board Optical Connector

- By Application: Data Centre Optical Connectors, Telecom Optical Connectors, Automotive Optical Connectors, Others



Optical Connectors Market



- By Type: Board to Board Optical Connector, Edge Card Optical Connector, Mid Board Optical Connector

- By Application: Data Centre Optical Connectors, Telecom Optical Connectors, Automotive Optical Connectors, Others



Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Japan, China and India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)



Optical Connectors Market



- By Type: Board to Board Optical Connector, Edge Card Optical Connector, Mid Board Optical Connector



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Optical Connectors Outlook



5. Global Optical Connectors Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Optical Connectors Market: Segmental Analysis



7. Global Optical Connectors Market: Regional Analysis



8. Global Optical Connectors Market Dynamics



9. Market Trends



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. Company Profiles



3M

Amphenol Corporation

Corning Optical Communications

Delphi

Diamond SA

Finisar Corporation

Molex Electronics

Samtec Incorporated

TE Connectivity Ltd.

US Conec

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lb8w97/global_optical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716