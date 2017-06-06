Polyimide Films Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1770.1 Mn by 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Polyimide Films Market (Application- Wires and Cables Insulation, Flexible PCB and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global polyimide films market was valued at US$ 927.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 1770.1 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2024.

Polyimide Films (PI) which is manufactured from polyimide resin, is best known for its electrical and thermal properties. It is used widely in electronics industry for insulation and manufacturing flexible circuits. Also, polyimide films can be used for high temperature applications. The increasing demand for lightweight heat and fire resistant insulation films which also helps in space savings in aerospace, aircraft industry is likely to increase the demand for polyimide films during the forecast period.

Key applications of polyimide films include flexible PCB, wires and cable insulation, others (barcode, labels). In terms of volume, in 2015 flexible PCB accounts for more than 70% share of the global polyimide films market and is likely to be a highly lucrative segment during the forecast period. Wires and cables insulation is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the lightweight of polyimide films which help in weight savings in aircrafts. The market of polyimide films is anticipated to be hampered by its tendency to shrink when hydrolyzed and high cost of processing. Polyimide films are used for making pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, which are used in the electrical and electronics industry. Due to heat and fire resistant properties of the polyimide film, the tape can be used to insulate wire and cables of automotive components, satellites, motors, generators, and electrical submersible pumps.

The global polyimide films market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific held more than 40% of the global polyimide films market in 2015 owing the huge electronics industry in China, Japan, and Taiwan. North America is likely to follow Asia Pacific in terms of consumption. It is likely to expand due to huge aerospace industry in the region. Europe is also forecasted to expand during the forecast period.

The key players of polyimide films market include Kaneka Corporation, DuPont, SKCKOLONPI Co. Ltd, Anabond Limited, Taimide Tech Inc., I.S.T. Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, UBE Industries Ltd, Toyobo Co. Ltd. DuPont and SKCKOLON PI are anticipated to be some of the leading manufacturers of polyimide films. Manufacturers are augmenting their production capacity to meet increasing demand from end user industries. Also, manufacturers of polyimide films are investing huge amounts in R&D for developing polyimide films which is shrinkage free.

The report segments the global polyimide films market as:

Polyimide Films Market - Application Analysis

Flexible PCB

Wires and Cables Insulation

Others (Barcode, Labels)

Polyimide Films Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

