Leading Cross-Border Sanctions Lawyer Michelle Linderman Joins Crowell & Moring

New partner establishes firm's UK sanctions capabilities in London

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring is pleased to announce the addition of Michelle Jacqueline Linderman as a partner in the firm's International Trade Practice in London. An English qualified solicitor, Linderman brings nearly 20 years of experience in cross-border sanctions and commercial disputes. She offers significant insight on United Kingdom and European Union sanctions, and her presence expands the group's capabilities to advise clients on sanctions across the United States and Europe.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520165/Crowell_and_Moring_Michelle_Linderman.jpg

Linderman joins the firm from Ince & Co, where she was global head of its sanctions team. She advises on matters related to trade and financial sanctions, including due diligence and compliance procedures; the impact of sanctions on operations and transactions; sanctions clauses in contracts and insurance policies; the effect of sanctions on loans, investments, and payment issues; and applications to relevant authorities for licenses and authorizations. Her clients include international businesses, traders, ship owners, charterers, insurers, financial institutions, and energy companies.

"Michelle has a great reputation for advising leading clients on cross-border sanctions matters, and her arrival to Crowell & Moring establishes our international trade presence in the London market," said Angela Styles, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Together with our Brussels-based European Union capabilities, Michelle's practice extends the international reach of our well regarded sanctions capabilities. We are delighted to welcome Michelle to the firm."

Linderman will lead the firm's efforts on EU sanctions generally and UK sanctions specifically. Her addition to the International Trade Group, with already established capabilities in the United States and Brussels, positions the firm to offer comprehensive sanctions/export controls counseling services, as well as cross-border investigation services across the Atlantic.

"Michelle is a well established sanctions lawyer in the UK, and we are excited she has joined our team," said John Brew, chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group. "Given the UK's proactive stance on sanctions enforcement - and its significant influence on financial services and global supply chain matters - Michelle will be an asset to our clients in a broad array of cross-border trade issues, including sanctions, export controls, and anti-money laundering."

Jack Thomas, managing partner of the firm's London office, said, "Michelle establishes our sanctions capabilities in London and bolsters the office's existing practice strengths, including international disputes and insurance."

In addition to her sanctions work, Linderman handles litigation in relation to a wide variety of shipping and commercial disputes including fraud. She represents clients in ad hoc arbitrations and also in mediations and proceedings in the High Court. She has extensive experience in dispute resolution in other jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, New York, and South Africa.

"Crowell & Moring has a well earned reputation in handling sanctions work; it provides a great platform for supporting my clients for their U.S. and European needs," Linderman said. "I am excited to join such a distinguished group of lawyers, and I am eager to help expand the firm's UK and EU sanctions practice."

Linderman earned her B.A., with honors, in modern Chinese studies from the University of Leeds and then went on to study at Leeds Metropolitan University, where she obtained a post-graduate diploma in law before completing the legal practice course at the College of Law in York. She is admitted to practice in England, Wales, and Hong Kong.

About Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group

Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group provides regulatory, dispute resolution, investigation, policy, and litigation counsel on emerging trade issues worldwide. The group is recognized for its top international trade practices for export controls, sanctions, customs, and trade litigation matters (including antidumping, countervailing duty, and safeguards). Additionally, the group works closely with the firm's other core practices to provide a broad spectrum of client services and to publish their proprietary journal, This Month in International Trade.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately 500 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, and Brussels.

Media Contact:

An Pham

Manager, Media PR & Communications

+1 202.508.8740

Email: apham@crowell.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150211/175008LOGO