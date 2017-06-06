MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) (OTC PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd., completed planting its second 100-acre field in Weld County, Colorado on May 25th, 2017. This planting completes the seeding of 200 acres of farmland that the company has leased in Colorado. A total of apx. 474,600 seeds were planted in the two separate fields about 2 weeks apart that will allow for Amazon's contractors to stagger the harvest effectively.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman of Amazonas Florestal, Ltd., said, "Planting this second field completes our seeding process and allows management to move forward with its plans to purchase a property nearby these two fields where the harvested product can be securely stored, dried and processed. The properties that are under review for purchase include sufficient acreage for the kitchen and lab facility where our contractors in Colorado will set up operations to use the CBD Hemp flower, once dried, in the processing of High CBD oil, distillates and islet crystals. Management intends to close on one of these properties now in the month of June and order the construction and lab equipment in July so that it can be installed in time to receive and process the dry flower starting in October."

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd., commented, "Our staff, both in Miami and Colorado, are very happy with the manner in which planting progressed through completion, with the exception of several unexpected rain and snow delays that made planting earlier as had been planned all but impossible. The process has now been completed effectively and last reports today was that most of the first field has begun to sprout. Most of the credit for these achievements thus far goes out to our partners and contractors Todd Ellison and the 303 Farms team who pulled this off in a very sensational manner. I am personally most impressed by their degree of knowledge and hands on professionalism in the field."

Todd Ellison, one of the principles at 303 Farms, contracted by the Company to perform all of the ground work from seed to market, stated, "We are very happy to report that our people walked both fields yesterday and found very few fails that affected only a couple of rows in each field. In the first field, row after row is becoming populated. The next couple of weeks should show a complete sprouting in both fields where a better evaluation can then be taken, but we expect 98-99% effectiveness in these seeds and in the manner in which they were planted."

In other company news, Cortez said, "The Company accountants have completed and filed the March 31st, 2017 Quarterly Report. The Company continues to thrive to reach revenues and profits this year while remaining compliant in its reporting responsibilities. In the next month or so we expect to see some activity also with new wood product orders as Brazil begins their logging season and several customers have shown interests in certain products that the company has the capacity to manufacture there this season."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

