LINWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Spectrum Gaming Group, a global consultancy that pioneered the study of how online and land-based gaming can advance public policy, is sponsoring and participating in the forthcoming Healys i-Gaming Breakfast Briefing: "Online gaming operations by land based casino operators: What are the challenges, opportunities and risks?"

The briefing will be held at 8:30 am on 15 June 2017 at Healys LLP, Atrium Court, 15-17 Jockey's Fields, London, WC1R 4QR.

Nearly 15 years ago, Spectrum developed the Spectrum Internet Gaming Heuristic Theorem (SIGHT), which charted a course through which casino operators would move from rejection to acceptance to embrace of online wagering, and this theorem has since proven to be extraordinarily valid and accurate.

Most recently, Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock authored the first of several white papers that demonstrated how well-established online gaming practices can grow land-based revenue, attract a new customer base without cannibalizing land-based revenue.

Spectrum's experience in online gaming ranges from speaking and chairing more than a dozen conferences on this topic, and has performed online gaming research and analysis for the National Indian Gaming Association as well as several tribal governments across the United States, has testified twice before the US Senate Indian Affairs Committee, as well as numerous state legislative hearings, and authored a seminal 2012 study for the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission on how lotteries can effectively participate in online gaming.

The Healys session will be moderated by Michael Caselli, i-Gaming Business, and speakers are:

Mike Rothwell, Managing Director, Caesars Entertainment, EMEA

David Schollenberger, Partner & Head of Gaming, Healys LLP

Jon Duffy, Director of Corporate Assurance & Regulatory Affairs, Genting UK plc

Richard Wade, Director of Compliance & Responsible Gambling, Rank Group plc

Andrew Tottenham, Managing Director, Tottenham & Co

Michael Pollock, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

Places at the Healys session are limited. Contact Adam Batchelor on 020 7822 4188 or email adam.batchelor@healys.com by the 12th June 2017.