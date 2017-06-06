

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's proposal to privatize the nation's air traffic control system has strong support among most of the commercial airlines in the U.S. Several airlines executives attended the White House event on Monday to announce the plan.



However, there are groups that are also critical of efforts to privatize air traffic control operations, saying the move would help airlines gain too much control over the system for their own benefit. In addition, there is a fear that more costs will be passed along to customers through ticket prices.



The National Air Traffic Controllers Association or NACTA, which represents 20,000 air traffic controllers and related employees, said it shares the Administration's commitments to infrastructure modernization and providing the National Airspace System or NAS with a stable, predictable funding stream.



'NATCA considers the status quo to be unacceptable and will oppose any ATC reform proposal that would institute a for-profit model. NATCA previously supported a federally chartered not-for-profit corporation model, as proposed in the Aviation Innovation, Reform, and Reauthorization (AIRR) Act of 2016, because it met our four core principles for reform,' NACTA President Paul Rinaldi said.



The association said that any reform proposal must protect the rights and benefits of the workforce; keep safety and efficiency as the top priorities; provide a stable, predictable funding stream that adequately supports air traffic control services, and maintain service to all segments of the aviation community.



Under Trump's plan, a private, non-profit corporation would be created to operate, manage and control air traffic control nationwide, similar to the model in Canada. It would be funded by user fees.



Like Transport Canada, the FAA would still have some oversight capacity. But a board made up mostly of representatives of the major airlines would govern the new corporation.



Trump's proposed private organization would be overseen by airline, union and other stakeholder representatives. The major advantage is keeping the burden of around 30,000 Federal Aviation Authority employees off the federal payroll.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX