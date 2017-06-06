sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC PHOSAGRO - Standard & Poor's Confirms PhosAgro's Credit Rating

For Immediate Release6 June 2017

Standard & Poor's Confirms PhosAgro's Credit Rating

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that the international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has confirmed the Company's investment-grade long-term corporate credit rating of BBB-.

PhosAgro's credit ratings are now as follows:

Standard & Poor's: BBB-/Negative

Fitch Ratings: BB+/Positive

Moody's Investor Service: Ba1/Stable

For further information please contact:

PJSC PhosAgro
Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations
ir@phosagro.ru
+7 495232 96 89 ex 21 87

Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P2O5 content of not less than 39%), as well as ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia.

PhosAgro has 2.1 billion tonnes of resources (according to JORC) of high quality apatite-nepheline ore. The Company's mines and phosphate rock production facilities are located in the mountainous areas of the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk region of northwest Russia, whereas its fertilizer and feed phosphate production assets are located near the city of Cherepovets in the Vologda region and near the city of Balakovo in the Saratov region of southwest part of European Russia.

PhosAgro's 2016 IFRS revenue was over USD 2.8 bln and EBITDA was USD 1.08 bln.

For further information on PhosAgro please visit: www.PhosAgro.com


