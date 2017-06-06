Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Europe corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 15 countries.

Report Highlights

Corporate prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides market size and forecast across key corporate prepaid cards business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, and consumer incentive card.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

11 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/strlx6/europe_commercial

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006144/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Bank Cards