

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in May 2017 increased 1.8% from May 2016, on a capacity increase of 0.9%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 1.8 per cent to 21.29 billion from 20.92 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 0.9 per cent to 26.45 billion from 26.21 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month improved 0.7 points to 80.5 percent from 79.8 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 9.11 million passengers in the recent month, up 2.6 percent from last year's 8.87million passengers.



The Group performance comprised British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express) and Vueling.



