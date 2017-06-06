Block Energy Plc - Share Incentive Plan

6 June 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Establishment of Share Incentive Plan and Employee Benefit Trust

Block Energy (AIM: BLOK) announces that it has established a share incentive plan ("SIP") effective as of 6 June 2017. The purpose of the SIP is to incentivise directors, employees and consultants of the Company, and its subsidiaries by the award of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for no cost. Ordinary Shares under this plan will not exceed 10 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital without the prior approval of shareholders of the Company.

The Company advises that it has also established an employee benefit trust called the Block Energy Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") to implement the use of the SIP. The EBT is a discretionary trust which will acquire shares with funds provided by the Company for the benefit of directors, employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Accordingly, the Company was notified today by the trustees of the EBT that they intend to subscribe 37,984,105 new ordinary shares of 0.05p each in the Company, at par value per share at an aggregate cost to the Company of £189,920, such shares representing 10% of the current issued share capital of the Company. The shares held in the EBT are intended to be used to satisfy future awards made by the Company's Remuneration Committee under the SIP. It is intended that any individual awards under the scheme will be subject to vesting and performance conditions.

Application will be made for the 37,984,105 new ordinary shares of 0.05p each, which when issued will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on the NEX Growth Market with effect from 6 June 2017.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 417,825,153 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.05p each, with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares"), The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 417,825,153 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

