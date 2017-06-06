

Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aaa from Aa1 the covered bond ratings issued by Eika Boligkreditt (the issuer / LT issuer rating Baa1 stable; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)).



A more detailed description of the rating considerations can be found in the attached press release from Moody's.



Moody's upgrades Eika Boligkreditt's mortgage covered bonds: http://hugin.info/152217/R/2110493/802386.pdf



