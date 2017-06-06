AmbiCom Holding, Inc.: AmbiCom Issues Patent Protection Letters

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ABHI), the leading provider of cloud-based Active Optimization services for Personal Computers and servers, has today issued 28 letters requesting clarification of process in relation to their patent, number 8,438,378 B2. The companies that will receive these letters are based in North America, Europe, and Asia.

"These companies are marketing products that claim to improve the performance and capacity of Personal Computers. After discussions with the board of directors of Ambicom, it was decided to contact each company to ensure they are not infringing on our patented technology," stated Alain Lewand, CEO of Ambicom Holdings, Inc. "We also want to send the message that Ambicom will aggressively defend its patent, and maintain its value for the benefit of Ambicom's shareholders."

About the Veloxum Performance Tuning Software

Ambicom Holdings, Inc.'s application, a product named Veloxum, actively and continuously optimizes both physical and virtual computers by adjusting the manufacturers' supplied settings to better utilize the assets based on the user-specific operating environment. Overall improvements of 30% are common, with network throughput increases of 3 or 4 times very achievable. The solution enables individual PC users to speed up their existing systems, while IT organizations use Veloxum to maximize performance, increase workload density, and minimize virtualization costs, ultimately spending less on the physical infrastructure, thus dramatically reducing CAPEX and OPEX expenditure.

Customers such as Watermark Industries, Baron Funds, Colgate Palmolive, Integrated Axis, Deutsche Bank, the United States Department of Energy, and Maimonides Medical Center have enjoyed and/or are enjoying significant cost savings with Veloxum.

About AmbiCom Holdings, Inc.

AmbiCom Holdings Inc., headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, searches out, acquires and/or invests in unique technologies that have the potential for wide adoption in large markets. Ambicom looks for mature management teams that have a history of successfully converting new concepts into products.

Of particular interest are high-margin products that have the ability to enhance user's experience while generating a positive return on investment.

We are acutely aware of our responsibility to the investors that have placed their trust in our abilities to effectively manage the assets of Ambicom on their behalf.

For more information, visit www.ambicom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact

Alain Lewand

Ambicom Holdings, Inc.

Alain@Ambicom.com

408-479-8802

SOURCE: AmbiCom Holdings Inc.