Chevrolet awarded for its social media customer service solution, developed by Atento, in the southern region of Latin America

- The solution has been developed for Chevrolet by Atento, the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America

- Chevrolet and Atento received the 2017 LATAM Gold award for Best Business to Consumer Strategy in customer relationship management

- The LATAM awards are one of the most important recognitions in the Latin American CRM/BPO sector, granted by the Latin American Alliance of Customer Interaction Organizations (ALOIC in its Spanish initials)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --During the 2017 edition of the LATAM Awards for best organizations in customer experience services and solutions in Latin America, Chevrolet and Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) received the highest regional recognition for customer management, LATAM Gold for Best Business to Customer Strategy, for its "Social Media Pilots" solution, developed for Chevrolet by Atento in the southern region of Latin America.

GM Argentina, in strategic partnership with Atento, manages Chevrolet's Customer Relationship Center for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay as well as Chevrolet's Plan de Ahorro program. Atento has developed a solution for the automobile company that is adapted to the needs of a customer who operates in an increasingly digitalized environment. The solution allows to provide customer services via social media (Facebook, Twitter, Google +, Instagram and YouTube) in the southern region of Latin America (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay). GM and Atento first developed the customer relationship management strategy using social media in Argentina, and given the success of the operation GM Argentina has become responsible for implementing and developing the solution throughout the rest of the region.

Claudia Ãlvarez, Manager of Chevrolet's Customer Relationship Center in Argentina and Brazil, commented: "We are very pleased to have received this award for an innovative initiative that aims to offer our customers the best experience with our brand through social media." "Having a strategic partnership with a sector leader like Atento enables us to offer Chevrolet customers a distinct service via the channel that best adapts to their needs and preferences," Ãlvarez added.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento Chief Executive Officer, said, "Atento's leadership in customer experience solutions, together with our digital capabilities, allows us to offer end-to-end solutions to leading brands, like Chevrolet, that adapt to the needs and preferences of an increasingly digital consumer." Reynal added, "The development of high value added digital solutions is a key component of Atento's strategy to provide companies with the best customer experience solutions and to keep enhancing its leadership position in the Latin American region."

The LATAM Awards are one of the most important recognitions in Latin America in the field of customer experience and business process outsourcing. Their main goal is to promote and reward best practices in the CRM/BPO industry in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. The awards are granted annually by the ALOIC (Latin American Alliance of Customer Interaction Organizations). In order to participate, companies must have received a national award the previous year recognizing their efforts in the same field, such as the Amdia Prize in Argentina, the CIC Award in Brazil, or the National Prize for Excellence in the Contact Center and BPO Industry in Colombia, among others.

Sobre Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

