IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- PriceSpider -- an industry pioneer in creating advanced retail technology solutions for brand manufacturers and retailers -- is proud to announce its recent hire of Aaron Weissberger as the company's new vice president of client success and operations. With an incredible 30 years of software services experience behind him -- working at powerhouse corporations such as Ernst & Young and PriceWaterhouseCoopers and successfully assisting brands like Mattel, Brooks Brothers and the NFL -- Weissberger will enable a more efficient scalability model for PriceSpider, while continuing to drive client success.

Not only is PriceSpider constantly innovating to create more services, its technology is getting stronger and more robust, which has helped generate momentum in the industry. The company has experienced record growth in Q1 and with the assistance of Weissberger, expects to continue on track for exponential growth in Q2.

Anthony Ferry, co-founder and CEO of PriceSpider, could not be more thrilled to have Weissberger on board: "We are very excited to grow our executive team with another highly experienced professional at this point in our evolution as a company," he states. "Our clients know that we are truly an innovative firm that is constantly striving to develop progressive partnerships. With Aaron's help, there will be an even stronger focus on fostering these relationships and engaging with our clients as true business partners to proactively increase our value to them."

At PriceSpider, Weissberger's main focus is client success. He will be responsible for all post-deployment functional groups, which includes support, monitoring, maintenance, training and client success; and he will maintain a focus on maturing operational efficiencies.

"PriceSpider has cultivated truly advanced technologies supported by an incredibly talented and hard-working team, and I'm very much looking forward to playing an integral role in continuing to grow and develop the organization," Weissberger says. "Plus, this is a marketplace that I was a part of in the early days of digital commerce, so it's fun to get back to my roots of helping leading brands maximize their marketplace value. I am grateful to have been so warmly welcomed in by PriceSpider's entire team." Building teams, mentoring, coaching and working through various growth stages, are all part of what excite Weissberger.

"This is a huge step in the right direction for us," adds Ferry. "With Aaron on board, we are poised to grow smarter and bigger -- and help our clients do the same!"

