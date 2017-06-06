HELSINKI, FINLAND and SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- The Qt Company (HEX: QTCOM) today announced it will showcase and demo newly available features of the Qt Automotive Suite, as well as customer and partner use cases, at TU-Automotive Detroit 2017, taking place from June 7-8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

The Qt Company will showcase its Qt Safe Renderer tool, which streamlines the creation of rich graphical user interfaces for safety critical systems. It will also provide one of the first public demonstrations of Qt 3D Studio, which includes a major contribution from NVIDIA Drive Design (NDD) announced earlier this year. Qt customers and partners will also be exhibiting at the TU-Automotive showcase where they will be demonstrating products and technologies built with Qt technology.

Who/What: The Qt Company and its partners will deliver the following demonstrations:

The Qt Company | Multi-Displays, Fast Boot, Qt Safe Renderer and Qt 3D Studio

- Multiple Display with a Single Processor: Qt Wayland and the Qt Compositor make it easy to write multi-screen applications from a single SoC.

- Qt Fast Boot Instrument Cluster: To boot fast with Qt is not a problem. Low end hardware, apply power, 1.2 seconds later Linux is booted and the Qt application is running.

- Qt 3D Studio for Future Automotive Instrument Cluster UX/UI: Qt 3D Studio is an authoring tool targeted to the artistic designers for rapidly creating interactive 3D interfaces and applications.

- Functional Safety with the Qt Safe Renderer: The new Qt Safe Renderer which enables Qt to be used in ISO 26262 ASIL-B safety certified systems.



- Multiple Display with a Single Processor: Qt Wayland and the Qt Compositor make it easy to write multi-screen applications from a single SoC. - Qt Fast Boot Instrument Cluster: To boot fast with Qt is not a problem. Low end hardware, apply power, 1.2 seconds later Linux is booted and the Qt application is running. - Qt 3D Studio for Future Automotive Instrument Cluster UX/UI: Qt 3D Studio is an authoring tool targeted to the artistic designers for rapidly creating interactive 3D interfaces and applications. - Functional Safety with the Qt Safe Renderer: The new Qt Safe Renderer which enables Qt to be used in ISO 26262 ASIL-B safety certified systems. Harman | HCAT HMI Solution built with Qt & featuring Echo Cancelations and Noise Reduction software

Green Hills | Automotive Instrument Cluster HMI built with Qt on INTEGRITY



QNX | QNX Hypervisor, instrument cluster and infotainment built with Qt



Mapbox | Qt Automotive Suite featuring the Mapbox Vector Maps integration into Qt



When: June 7-8, 2017

Where: The Suburban Collection Showplace, Booth B149

46100 Grand River Avenue

Novi, MI 48374

Why: Industries such as the automotive, healthcare and industrial automation sectors are seeing a significant uptick in the use of 3D technologies. Because of this, organizations and developers in these industries seek innovative 3D design tools. With Qt 3D Studio, Qt can provide organizations and developers with a world-class 3D design solution for the creation of embedded devices and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

When it comes to functional safety, the Qt Safe Renderer enables certified systems to be built for automotive use cases and also for medical and industrial automation systems. The Qt Safe Renderer is compliant with standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508 or IEC 62304.

Interview Opportunities: If you'd like to schedule a demo/interview with Qt experts at The Qt Company booth and/or an interview with a Qt customer at the show, please RSVP to qt@10fold.com.

About The Qt Company

The Qt Company develops and delivers the Qt development framework under commercial and open source licenses. We enable a single software code across all operating systems, platforms and screen types, from desktops and embedded systems to wearables and mobile devices. Qt is used by approximately one million developers worldwide and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is the platform of choice for in-vehicle systems, medical devices, industrial automation devices, and other business critical application manufacturers, and is used by leading global players in more than 70 industries. The Qt Company is owned by the Qt Group, which operates in China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Russia and USA with more than 200 employees worldwide. The Qt Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company's net sales in year 2016 totaled 32,4 MEUR. To learn more visit http://qt.io

Media Contacts

10Fold for The Qt Company

Drew Smith

415-800-5374

Email Contact



The Qt Company

Kristian Orispaa

+358 40 4504942

Email Contact



