NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Circadia, a consumer health technology company, announces today the launch of The Circadia System, the world's first complete solution designed to adjust individuals' internal body clocks using light based on feedback from their sleep. This NASA-inspired technology includes two devices: a contactless sleep tracker with an intelligent alarm and an adaptive light therapy lamp, created by a team of designers, engineers and sleep scientists from Imperial College London, University of Oxford and Harvard Medical School. The system helps individuals fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed, boosting users' mood and energy.

Today, the average person spends 90 percent of their time indoors, which disrupts their internal body clocks, something that is meant to be naturally regulated by the rhythms of the sun. To help solve the problem, the Circadia System re-sync individuals' shifted circadian rhythms. Shifted or disrupted circadian rhythms can cause difficulties falling asleep and waking up and can cause a lack of alertness and concentration during the day. The contactless sleep tracker collects data from the user overnight by using incredibly precise, lab-tested sleep data to model the user's circadian rhythm. The model of the user's circadian rhythm is compared to their desired model, or the external clock, to calculate the amount by which their circadian rhythms are out of tune. A personalized light therapy program is then generated to tune their internal rhythms.

"What sets Circadia's system apart from any other sleep technology product is that it is the first of its kind that integrates a contactless sleep tracker with a smart light therapy lamp to provide diagnostics and treatment in one complete closed feedback loop, enhanced by learning algorithms," said Fares Siddiqui, CEO and Founder at Circadia. "This system also provides actionable, personalized insights to improve sleep quality, boost mood and energy. The light therapy device also makes for the perfect travel companion when set to Jet Lag mode, which ensures those who travel frequently and to different time zones get a good night's sleep by pre-adjusting their body clock."

By connecting both light science and sleep science, people can now adjust their circadian rhythm for a better night's rest. Throughout the day, Circadia helps users feel refreshed, boosting their energy, mood and concentration.

The Circadian System includes:

The Circadia Sleep Tracker

The world's first contactless sleep tracker that models your body clock. The sensor works by emitting electromagnetic signals when placed on a wall or ceiling above the bed. To track a user's internal body clock, the tracker will monitor body movement, breathing and heart rate with its advanced machine learning algorithms while an individual is asleep. The tracker has been tested alongside polysomnography -- the gold standard for medical sleep testing. The tracker also detects temperature, humidity, snoring, ambient sound levels and ambient light in the user's bedroom. Included in the tracker is a Smart Wake feature, which helps to enhance a person's overall sleep experience. The Smart Wake Feature includes an intelligent alarm to wake the user when they're in their lightest sleep stage.





The world's first contactless sleep tracker that models your body clock. The sensor works by emitting electromagnetic signals when placed on a wall or ceiling above the bed. To track a user's internal body clock, the tracker will monitor body movement, breathing and heart rate with its advanced machine learning algorithms while an individual is asleep. The tracker has been tested alongside polysomnography -- the gold standard for medical sleep testing. The tracker also detects temperature, humidity, snoring, ambient sound levels and ambient light in the user's bedroom. Included in the tracker is a Smart Wake feature, which helps to enhance a person's overall sleep experience. The Smart Wake Feature includes an intelligent alarm to wake the user when they're in their lightest sleep stage. The Circadia Lamp

The world's first portable light therapy device works in tandem with the Circadia Sleep Tracker. Using sleep data and the generated model of the user's body clock, the Circadia Lamp adjusts a user's internal body clock by creating a personalized biological lighting schedule. This retunes the user's internal clock to their external wall clock, during the day. This is what Circadia calls the CIRCADIA MODE. Over a period of three to five days users will start seeing visible improvements in their sleep quality and energy. Circadia's light therapy device also helps individuals boost their mood, energy and alertness throughout the day.

The Circadia System is portable and can even be powered by a laptop USB port. It will also allow for integrations with smart home platforms such as NEST, Alexa and IFTTT, so users can automatically set their bedroom to the optimal sleeping conditions. Integration with fitness trackers such as FitBit and the Apple iWatch allow the system to factor in exercise for even more personalized recommendations to improve the user's sleep and overall well-being.

Both the tracker and device have officially launched on Kickstarter and are scheduled to ship in early 2018. To learn more about Circadia, please visit http://www.circadia.io/ and follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter.

About Circadia

The Circadia System is the world's first complete solution to tune people's body clocks using light based on feedback from sleep. This NASA-inspired technology includes a contactless sleep tracker and light therapy device created to help individuals fall asleep faster, wake up feeling refreshed and keep energized.

Media Contact

Paige Wagner

Uproar PR for Circadia

321.236.0102 ext. 233

Email Contact



