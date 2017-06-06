According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606005883/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market into five major end-user segments, of which the top three are discussed below. They are:

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical and personal care

Consumer durables

Chemicals

Others

Global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market in food and beverage industry

The food and beverage industry is increasingly adopting this technology due to the rise in labor charges and growing competition in the industry. The food and beverage industry is characterized by well-preserved products and shorter delivery time. Automatic palletizers and depalletizers are compact in structure and require very less floor space. They help maintain food hygiene, which is essential for the manufacturers to sustain and establish brand value.

In addition to hygiene, this industry needs appealing packaging to attract consumers. Automatic palletizing systems can be customized to handle a variety of packaging patterns, therefore, manufacturers need not worry about incurring extra handling costs.

"Most of the demand for automatic palletizers and depalletizers in the next five years will originate from APAC countries such as China and India. Among the two countries, India will contribute maximum to the demand owing to the rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for packaged food in the country," says Bharath Kanniappan, lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market in consumer durables industry

The decline in inflation, fall in interest rates, and funding from markets has revived the consumer durables market. The increase in disposable income, improving global economy, and the change in spending preferences are driving the industry. The demand for consumer durables is at its peak during festive seasons.

To fulfill the demand and to stand out in the market, vendors spend a good amount of money to reduce the delivery time of ordered products. Today's consumers prefer comfort and convenience congruous with the fast-paced lifestyle. The present trend in this industry reports that despite the price hike of the durables by manufacturers, the market is still growing at a steady pace. Therefore, manufacturers are taking up initiatives to upgrade their product handling systems to automatic palletizer systems. Thus, the consumer durables industry is expected to drive the demand for palletizers and depalletizers during the forecast period.

Global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market in pharmaceutical and personal care industry

Improving economy and the increasing awareness about healthcare has led to an increase in the demand for pharma products. This necessitates the speeding up of the packaging process so that the demand for drugs is met faster.

The personal care India Expo 2015 has affirmed the growth of pharmaceutical and personal care product market. Attractive advertisements of specific daily-life problems are pulling a good number of consumers. Earlier, personal care products were in demand from the women section, but the launch of personal care products for men has transformed the market.

"The products in the personal care industry have a very short life and are frequently replaced with their enhanced version. This makes the manufacturers continuously seek to modify their production and packaging lines, which can be achieved with automatic palletizers and depalletizers as they can be easily customized as per the packaging requirements," says Bharath.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

ABB

Columbia Machine

FANUC

KUKA

Ouellette Machinery Systems

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automated Truck Loading System Market 2017-2021

Global Linear Motion Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automation. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606005883/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com