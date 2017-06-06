CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Fasken Martineau is pleased to announce that Gary Cochrane and Scott Sangster have joined its Calgary office today as Partners in the Banking & Finance group.

Gary Cochrane's practice specializes in representing domestic and international banks and financial institutions in connection with every aspect of financing transactions. Gary has acquired expertise in project finance for construction, oil & gas, and real estate developments. He also advises on matters relating to loan transactions, receivership and corporate reorganization. Scott Sangster's practice focuses on helping lenders, institutional or otherwise, effectively and efficiently implement a wide variety of debt financing transactions including complex inter-creditor and priority arrangements.

"We are pleased to welcome Gary and Scott to the Firm. Their experience and knowledge will greatly benefit our clients," said Clarke Barnes, Fasken Martineau's co-Managing Partner for the Calgary office. "The addition of Gary and Scott will be a tremendous asset to Calgary's Banking & Finance group, which is an important area of focus for the Calgary office," added Robert Maxwell, Fasken Martineau's co-Managing Partner for the Calgary office.

The Firm's Banking & Finance Practice Group provides advice to and represents a broadly based and diversified number of providers and consumers of credit around the world. In light of the unique risk-oriented nature of a financial institution's business and the highly regulated environment in which it operates, Fasken Martineau recognises the importance of providing timely and seamless services to fully protect clients' legal interests. The Firm's lawyers are able to access considerable resources and draw on the expertise of their colleagues for their particular know-how.

