TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) is proud to announce that it rose to the challenge once again, earning a place in the prestigious Corporate Knights ranking of the 50 most responsible corporate citizens in Canada for the 14th time. Over the years, TC Transcontinental has regularly appeared in the Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, and in 2017, it climbed from 40th to 22nd position.

"At TC Transcontinental, we always feel a great sense of pride seeing our name in the highly regarded Corporate Knights ranking, said Francois Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. We are convinced that the processes that we put forth are effective and that our diligent efforts to remain a strong, responsible corporate citizen enable us to distinguish ourselves in the industry. In this respect, we work in a concerted manner within our teams as well as with our customers and suppliers. This year, we remain focused on implementing our 2016-2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan in order to continue driving sustainable results."

The Corporate Knights ranking, now in its 16th edition, measures social and environmental performance as well as governance of Canadian companies. For more information on this ranking, click here.

To view the Corporation's 2016-2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan, click here.

About TC Transcontinental

Canada's largest printer with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, TC Transcontinental's mission is to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. The Corporation's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business and philanthropic activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has close to 8,000 employees in Canada and the United States, and revenues of C$2.0 billion in 2016. Website www.tc.tc

