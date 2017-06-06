PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Taiwan: Five Biotechs to Watch (Special Report)'

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases an exclusive 18-page special report profiling five of Taiwan's hottest biotech companies.

This report offers companies, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders crucial insight into five companies at the cutting edge of Taiwan's biotech industry: PharmaEngine, PharmaEssentia, OBI Pharma, SyneuRx, and TaiGen Biotechnology.

The report features in-depth exclusive interviews with the heads of these pioneering organizations, facts and figures on the companies' market capitalizations, therapeutic areas, and product pipelines, as well as commentary from leading KOLs on why these particular organizations are worthy of greater international attention. Also included in the report is a comprehensive introduction to Taiwan's biotech industry and its importance under the administration of President Tsai Ing-Wen.

Featured Interviews:

Grace Yeh , PharmaEngine

, PharmaEngine Ko-Chung Lin , PharmaEssentia

, PharmaEssentia Amy Huang , OBI Pharma

, OBI Pharma Guochuan Emil Tsai, SyneuRx

Ming-Chu Hsu , Taigen Biotechnology

Featured Key Opinion Leaders:

Aimery de Gramont , Department Head of Internal Medicine in Oncology, Hôspital Saint-Antoine, Paris

, Department Head of Internal Medicine in Oncology, Hôspital Saint-Antoine, Pei-Jer Chen , Member, Academia Sinica and President, Taiwanese Society of Virology

, Member, Academia Sinica and President, Taiwanese Society of Virology Johnsee Lee, Chairman, Taiwanese Bio Industry Organization and former president, Taiwan Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Alex Chang , Senior VP for Asia-Pacific , Ferring Pharmaceuticals

, Senior VP for , Ferring Pharmaceuticals Andrew H.J. Wang , Distinguished visiting chair of the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Academia Sinica

Quotes

" The total market capitalization of local, publicly listed biotech comp a nies has increased 700 pe r cent since 2008 "

Johnsee Lee, Taiwan Bio Industry Organization



" In the grand scheme of things, we want OBI Pharma to become a leader when it comes to chan g ing the way doctors treat cancer "

Amy Huang , OBI Pharma

Amy Huang , OBI Pharma



, OBI Pharma "The achievements of TaiGen will help bring Taiwan pharmaceutical innovation to a new level."

Andrew H.J. Wang , Distinguished visiting chair of the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Academia Sinica

Click here to register and download the report.