Protein Assays Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

The thermal management market was valued at USD 8.99 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 14.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is being fueled by the technological advancements over the last few years.

The report covers the thermal management market on the basis of material type, device, end-use application, service, and geography. The thermal management market based on end-use application is expected to be led by consumer electronics segment during the forecast period. The radical miniaturization of electronic devices is boosting the growth of the thermal management market for consumer electronics.

Among thermal materials, nonadhesive materials accounted for the largest market size in 2016. Nonadhesive thermal materials such as pads and gap fillers are commonly used to fill the gaps between the heat source and dissipating components, and also to provide mechanical shock absorption. Nonadhesive materials consist of thermal pads, gap fillers, phase change materials (PCMs), and grease. The constant need for thermal management in electronics to obtain maximum efficiency through heat regulation is one of the major factors driving the market for the market for the nonadhesive material.

Adhesive materials are expected to lead the overall thermal management market due to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adhesive materials used for thermal management consist of tapes, films, and adhesive liquids. These materials are used to bond various components such as heat sinks and integrated circuits where no other mounting mechanisms are available. The increasing use of adhesive tapes and liquids across automotive and consumer electronic industries has led to high growth rate of the market for adhesive materials. These factors have led to the highest growth of the market for the adhesive material segment during the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the thermal management market by 2022, and it holds a tremendous potential for the growth in the coming future due to its high investment in healthcare applications, increasing use of electric and hybrid vehicles, and growing data centers across the region.



The rising demand for thermal management in consumer electronics, growing application arena, and radical miniaturization of electronic devices are the drivers for the thermal management market.



