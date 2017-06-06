

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump appeared to take credit for recent moves by Arab nations to isolate Qatar on Tuesday despite concerns the actions are raising tensions in the region.



In a series of tweets, Trump suggested his recent trip to the Middle East helped trigger the moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar.



'During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!' Trump tweeted.



The four Arab nations recalled their ambassadors from Qatar and closed all land, sea and air borders, accusing the energy-rich nation of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.



The Maldives, Yemen's internationally backed government, and Libya's eastern-based government announced similar moves.



'So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off,' Trump tweeted. 'They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!'



The president's apparent happiness with the developments comes even though the situation has been described as the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf since the U.S.-led war against Iraq in 1991.



Trump also expressed friendship with Qatar as recently as his visit to Saudi Arabia last month, describing the relationship as 'extremely good.'



In a phone call with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in February, Trump reaffirmed the close defense cooperation between the two countries.



Qatar is home to the biggest concentration of U.S. military personnel in the Middle East at the Al Udeid Air Base outside of the Qatari capital of Doha. The base is home to close to 11,000 U.S. military personnel.



Trump and Al Thani also committed to sustaining their efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation as well as stopping terror financing streams throughout the region during the call.



