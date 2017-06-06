Technavio market research analysts forecast the global bench-top autoclave marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bench-top autoclavemarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists healthcare sector, research laboratories, and others as the three major segments, of which the healthcare sector accounted for more than 53% of the market share in 2016.

"With the increasing number of chronic diseases and health conscious population, the demand for bench-top autoclaves is increasing in hospitals and diagnostic centers to ensure that all the instruments and glassware are germ free before use," says Krishna Venkataramani, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global bench-top autoclave market:

Reduction in sterilization cycle-time and multi-function autoclaves

Customized products

Strong after-sales support

Reduction in sterilization cycle-time and multi-function autoclaves

The growing importance of sterilization has led vendors to develop advanced sterilizers with increased efficiency. For instance, there have been portable bench-top autoclaves in the market that can be carried easily and used anywhere by dentists and other end-users.

Bench-top autoclaves take a minimum of three hours to sterilize instruments. However, autoclaves that have been launched recently take only 90 minutes to complete the sterilization. Developers of bench-top autoclaves have reduced the sterilization cycle-time, which drives the market growth. Moreover, several additional features have also been added to bench-top autoclaves such as fast cooling, optional drying, and waste treatment. They provide a one-stop solution for the sterilization of liquids, culture media, instruments, glassware, plastics, pipette tips, biological waste, contaminated media, and other laboratory items. Hence, technological advancements are driving the market growth of bench-top autoclaves.

Customized products

Bench-top autoclaves have applications in research laboratories, dental clinics, and tattoo studios. The size and capacity requirement of these applications are different. Hence, each end-user requires customized products to ensure effective sterilization. There are several varieties of bench-top autoclaves. For instance, modern dental clinics require 316L stainless steel chamber and 19.8L chamber volume with high speed and fast cycle-time. Hence, vendors are manufacturing customized products based on the requirements of end-users.

"Vendors are also trying to build relationships with local and regional distributors to maintain strong distribution channels. Hence, the advent of customized bench-top autoclaves will drive the market growth during the forecast period," says Krishna.

Strong after-sales support

Bench-top autoclaves are also used by individual users. Sometimes, it becomes difficult for individuals to operate and handle bench-top autoclaves, which may reduce their adoption. Hence, vendors provide manuals that educate users about the operation of bench-top autoclaves. Vendors also provide after-sales support around the clock to address the queries of users. Vendors are also trying to maintain relationships with the users to utilize feedback, which can be incorporated in their newer versions of bench-top autoclaves.

