Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-06 17:21 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to decision of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus of 6 June 2017, Mr. Toomas Annus will continue as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus has three members: Mr. Toomas Annus (The Chairman), Mr. Teet Roopalu and Mr. Indrek Neivelt.



Toomas Annus Chairman of the Supervisory Board AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: toomas.annus@merko.ee



