

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A public official in Flint, Michigan, used a racial slur and blamed the city's water crisis on black people who don't pay their bills.



Phil Stair, the sales manager for Genesee County Land Bank, was recorded using racial slurs by environmental activist Chelsea Lyons. The recordings were later posted by Lyons to the website Truth Against the Machine.



Flint, with a majority black population, is dealing with a water crisis. The city's water was contaminated with lead after it tapped the contaminated Flint River as its water source to save money. The move came as Detroit, which managed Flint's water supply, hiked water prices.



Genesee County Land Bank is a county agency that is tasked with the sale, rehabilitation, and demolition of tax-foreclosed homes. Thousands of Flint residents face foreclosure for not paying water bills.



In the recording, Stair is heard saying 'Flint has the same problems as Detroit, f--ing n---ers don't pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them.'



Lyons said that the secret recordings took place after she and another woman met Stair at a local bar last month.



Stair has resigned from his position as sales manager Monday, June 5, after the audio recording surfaced online.



'I feel that I cannot carry out nor be effective in my position at the Land Bank with the social media (recording) of my private opinion on the Flint water crisis and the insensitive language used,' Stair said in his resignation letter.



Stair's resignation was confirmed by Michele Wildman, the executive director of Genesee County Land Bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX