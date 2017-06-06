SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- JUCY RV Rentals, purveyor of fun and adventure, is making travelers' fantasies come true with the Great American Road Trip Contest.

Dreaming about ghost towns in Nevada, National Parks in Utah or the beauty of the California coastline? Submit your dream itinerary to JUCY and you could win one of 10 prize packages to embark upon an epic road trip of your own creation.

JUCY is looking for vacationers to share their travel secrets. Itineraries that will impress the judges include secret spots, off-the-beaten path destinations and places to travel on the cheap that appeal to their 21-35 year old target audience.

The prize includes up to a seven night rental from JUCY's Los Angeles, Las Vegas or San Francisco branches, plus basic insurance, bedding kits for four, a kitchen kit, two camping chairs and applicable miles as per the application itinerary. The winning itineraries and photos from the winners' trips will be featured on JUCYUSA.com.

"We can't wait to see what exciting itineraries are submitted," said Zoe Macfarlane, Vice President Marketing and Business Development of JUCY. "JUCY's mission is to make traveling easier, and we think the winning itineraries will inspire other travelers to take their own epic road trips."

The contest is ongoing until December 31, 2017 or until the 10 road trip prizes have been awarded, whichever comes first. Entries will be reviewed on the tenth of each month.

To submit an itinerary, read the FAQs, or see the contest rules, visit www.JUCYUSA.com or https://www.jucyusa.com/jucy-perks/jucy-perks/itinerary-contest.

ABOUT JUCY RV

JUCY RV Rentals allow travelers the freedom to enjoy a camping vacation without the hassle of needing their own expensive equipment. Perfect for the budget-conscious, adventurous traveler, JUCY RVs take the stress away and give you the freedom to enjoy your destination as well as the journey itself. They have all the modern features of an RV, including a fridge, two gas stoves, a sink and two comfortable double beds that sleep up to four people. JUCY has 24-hour pick up locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and the San Francisco Bay Area, and offers van delivery and retrieval service within a 50-mile radius of their branches. For more information or to book a JUCY trip, visit https://www.jucyusa.com or Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

