Refractories Market by Form, Alkalinity, End-Use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Refractories Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global refractories market is projected to reach USD 36.17 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.89% between 2017 and 2022. By volume, it is projected to reach 56.83 million tons by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.45% between 2017 and 2022.
The market is witnessing growth due to high paced infrastructural developments in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil and high growth rate witnessed by the non-metallic minerals industry. Growing demand for high-grade refractories from iron & steel industries is also an important factor driving the refractories market. Restrictions on the use of refractories due to growing environment concerns, monopoly of China over raw material supply, and fluctuating iron ore prices are the key factors restraining and challenging the growth of the global refractories market.
The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for refractories, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Massive economic expansion in some of the Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, increase in infrastructural development due to escalating population, and growing urbanization and industrialization are boosting refractory consumption across the region.
Companies Mentioned
- Additional Company Profiles
- Allied Mineral Products, Inc
- Almatis GmbH
- Alteo Holding
- Aluchem, Inc.
- Cerco LLC
- Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd.
- Coorstek Incorporated
- Corning Incorporated
- Harbisonwalker International (HWI Inc.
- IFGL Refractories Ltd.
- Imerys SA
- Kerneos SA
- Krosaki Harima Corporation
- Lhoist S.A
- Magnesita Refratários S.A.
- Magnezit Group Ltd
- Minteq International Inc
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.
- RHI AG
- Refratechnik Holding GmbH
- Resco Products, Inc.,
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Shinagawa Refractories Co.,Ltd
- Vesuvius PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Refractories Market, By Form
7 Refractories Market, By Alkalinity
8 Refractories Market, By End-Use Industry
9 Refractories Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
