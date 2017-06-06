Refractories Market by Form, Alkalinity, End-Use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global refractories market is projected to reach USD 36.17 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.89% between 2017 and 2022. By volume, it is projected to reach 56.83 million tons by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.45% between 2017 and 2022.

The market is witnessing growth due to high paced infrastructural developments in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil and high growth rate witnessed by the non-metallic minerals industry. Growing demand for high-grade refractories from iron & steel industries is also an important factor driving the refractories market. Restrictions on the use of refractories due to growing environment concerns, monopoly of China over raw material supply, and fluctuating iron ore prices are the key factors restraining and challenging the growth of the global refractories market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for refractories, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Massive economic expansion in some of the Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, increase in infrastructural development due to escalating population, and growing urbanization and industrialization are boosting refractory consumption across the region.



Allied Mineral Products, Inc

Almatis GmbH

Alteo Holding

Aluchem, Inc.

Cerco LLC

Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd.

Coorstek Incorporated

Corning Incorporated

Harbisonwalker International (HWI Inc.

IFGL Refractories Ltd.

Imerys SA

Kerneos SA

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Lhoist S.A

Magnesita Refratários S.A.

Magnezit Group Ltd

Minteq International Inc

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.

RHI AG

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

Resco Products, Inc.,

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Shinagawa Refractories Co.,Ltd

Vesuvius PLC

