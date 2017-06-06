Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets SSE PLC 5.7% OPG Power Ventures 5.3% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.9% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.8% Cia de Saneamento do Para 4.6% China Everbright Intl. 4.5% Huaneng Renewables 4.3% Pennon Group 4.1% Avangrid 4.0% Transelectrica 3.2% Transgaz 2.8% Qatar Electricity & Water Co. 2.7% Saeta Yield 2.7% Edison International 2.5% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 2.5% Nextera Energy 2.2% Engie 2.2% Iberdrola 2.1% Keppel Infrastructure Trust 2.0% China Power Intl. Develop 2.0%

At close of business on 31 May 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 34.1% Multi Utilities 23.4% Renewable Energy 12.6% Water & Waste 15.2% Gas 11.6% Toll Roads 0.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.4% 100.0%