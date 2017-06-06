sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.06.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, June 6

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
SSE PLC5.7%
OPG Power Ventures5.3%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.8%
Cia de Saneamento do Para4.6%
China Everbright Intl.4.5%
Huaneng Renewables4.3%
Pennon Group4.1%
Avangrid4.0%
Transelectrica3.2%
Transgaz2.8%
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.2.7%
Saeta Yield2.7%
Edison International2.5%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR2.5%
Nextera Energy2.2%
Engie2.2%
Iberdrola2.1%
Keppel Infrastructure Trust2.0%
China Power Intl. Develop2.0%

At close of business on 31 May 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity34.1%
Multi Utilities23.4%
Renewable Energy12.6%
Water & Waste15.2%
Gas11.6%
Toll Roads0.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.4%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America21.6%
China17.4%
Latin America10.3%
United Kingdom10.4%
Global3.8%
India7.0%
Europe (excluding UK)14.4%
Eastern Europe5.9%
Asia (excluding China)4.1%
Middle East2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.4%
100.0%

© 2017 PR Newswire