Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, June 6
Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|SSE PLC
|5.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|5.3%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.9%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.8%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para
|4.6%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.5%
|Huaneng Renewables
|4.3%
|Pennon Group
|4.1%
|Avangrid
|4.0%
|Transelectrica
|3.2%
|Transgaz
|2.8%
|Qatar Electricity & Water Co.
|2.7%
|Saeta Yield
|2.7%
|Edison International
|2.5%
|Cia Paranaense Energia ADR
|2.5%
|Nextera Energy
|2.2%
|Engie
|2.2%
|Iberdrola
|2.1%
|Keppel Infrastructure Trust
|2.0%
|China Power Intl. Develop
|2.0%
At close of business on 31 May 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|34.1%
|Multi Utilities
|23.4%
|Renewable Energy
|12.6%
|Water & Waste
|15.2%
|Gas
|11.6%
|Toll Roads
|0.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.4%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|21.6%
|China
|17.4%
|Latin America
|10.3%
|United Kingdom
|10.4%
|Global
|3.8%
|India
|7.0%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|14.4%
|Eastern Europe
|5.9%
|Asia (excluding China)
|4.1%
|Middle East
|2.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.4%
|100.0%