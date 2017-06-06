Technavio's latest market research report on the global bicycle infotainment system marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006053/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bicycle infotainment system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the automotive electronicssector, says, "The global bicycle infotainment system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 28% during the forecast period. Infotainment system is the preferred device by sports and touring bicycle riders. This system not only provides navigation details, but also combines audio, rider data, and communications into a single module."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the globalbicycle infotainment systemmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of LED-based bicycle navigation

Growing popularity of HUD technology

Introduction of health and wellness features

Development of LED-based bicycle navigation

The infotainment system is always focused on the display and its size. Basically, advanced infotainment systems have higher-inch displays for efficient tracking of the navigation details. However, this large display is also a source of distraction for riders, which led to the need for a system that will provide efficient navigation without distraction. As a result, the bicycle infotainment system market witnessed the development of navigation kits that help reduce distractions. Hammerhead and Beeline are prominent vendors in the non-display navigation system market.

Beeline used a simple and compact compass for showing only direction and distance to the rider's destination, instead of prescribed route. The Beeline connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth for choosing destination and waypoints on the Beeline app. On the other hand, Hammerhead developed a navigation system based on unique LED-based technology. The device gives turn-by-turn navigation directions in the form of LED flashing.

Growing popularity of HUD technology

The development of connected helmets paved the way to integrate helmets with smartphones directly using Bluetooth technology. Heads-up display (HUD) units allow the information to display on the visor. The information includes an image such as GPS direction, performance data, and vibration alerts. Garmin is the first to introduce the concept in the bicycle market, which was earlier commercialized by Skully in the motorcycle segment. The advantage of not needing the rider's eyes to avert from the road ahead while riding reduces the distraction level significantly and increases the safety quotient of the vehicle.

"The success of HUD technology in the automotive segment is giving the customers and vendors confidence for the adoption of HUD in bicycles as it ensures the supply of information to riders in a safe manner. Hence, the adoption of HUD technology will positively benefit the bicycle infotainment market during the forecast period," says Siddharth.

Introduction of health and wellness features in bicycle infotainment system

The infotainment system is the key to holding a wealth of information about rider's safety, comfort, and health. Hence, smart infotainment systems with an optical heart-rate sensor are being developed by suppliers like LifeBeam. LifeBeam developed the smart helmet technology for a bicycle that monitors the heart rate of the rider in addition to other health features like calories count and accurate analysis of rider performance.

This has led to the development of smart infotainment systems and smart helmets for a bicycle, which provide a combination of information as well as entertainment right to the rider's eye.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive V2X Antenna Market 2017-2021

Global Bicycle Lights Market 2017-2021

Global Marine Wind Sensor Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like powertrainwheels and tires, and automotive components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006053/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com