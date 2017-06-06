UPCOMING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Alliance MMA, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Alliance MMA, Inc. ("Alliance MMA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMMA) for possible violations of federal securities laws pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering ("IPO") on October 6, 2016. Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares on or about the IPO, should contact the firm prior to the June 16, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Alliance MMA made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2016 could not be relied upon because of an error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of the Company to individuals who were, at the time of transfer, or subsequently became, officers, directors, or consultants of Alliance MMA; that the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2016 could not be relied upon because of an error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of Alliance MMA to individuals who were, at the time of transfer, or subsequently became, officers, directors, or consultants of Alliance MMA; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Following this news, Alliance MMA's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

